After an exciting ceremony full of surprises The Game Awards awarded the GOTY. The most coveted award of the night for what is considered the best game of the year. The 2022 winner was none other than Elden Ring

Source: FromSoftware

This result met many expectations but also surprised a few. However, this award during The Game Awards is very well deserved. It should be noted that it is not the first game of the year award that it has won. Since he had already had the award at the Golden Joystick Awards.

During the ceremony, God of War began by winning two important awards: best performance and best narrative. Whereas Elden Ring didn’t go up for an award until best art direction came along. But in the end, the one who took the biggest prize was the FromSoftware title. It should be noted that prior to the ceremony the decision was quite complicated.

During his acceptance speech at The Game Awards, its developers talked about the future. They assured that they still have plans for Elden Ring and that this award inspires them to continue their work. There is no doubt that many will be happy with this result. Do you think he deserves it?

What other winners were there at The Game Awards?

Of course, the GOTY was not the only award of the night, there were many more winners throughout the evening. If you are interested in knowing the rest of the winners, here we share the entire list of winners and their respective categories. Who did you expect?

Source: The Game Awards

best direction

Best Narrative

best art direction

Best music

Bear McCreary, God of War Ragnarok

Best Audio Design

best performance

Christopher Judge, God of War Ragnarok

best game with impact

best continuous game

Players Choice

Best Indie Game

Best Debut Indie Game

Better community support

best mobile game

Best AR/VR Game

best action game

best action adventure game

Best RPG

best fighting game

best family game

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Best Simulation/Strategy Game

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Best Sports/Racing Game

best multiplayer game

most anticipated game

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

best content creator

best adaptation

Arcane: League of Legends

innovation in accessibility

best esports game

best esports athlete

Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)

best esports team

best esports coach

Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (LOUD, VALORANT)

best esports event

2022 League of Legends World Championship

