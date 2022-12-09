After an exciting ceremony full of surprises The Game Awards awarded the GOTY. The most coveted award of the night for what is considered the best game of the year. The 2022 winner was none other than Elden Ring
This result met many expectations but also surprised a few. However, this award during The Game Awards is very well deserved. It should be noted that it is not the first game of the year award that it has won. Since he had already had the award at the Golden Joystick Awards.
During the ceremony, God of War began by winning two important awards: best performance and best narrative. Whereas Elden Ring didn’t go up for an award until best art direction came along. But in the end, the one who took the biggest prize was the FromSoftware title. It should be noted that prior to the ceremony the decision was quite complicated.
During his acceptance speech at The Game Awards, its developers talked about the future. They assured that they still have plans for Elden Ring and that this award inspires them to continue their work. There is no doubt that many will be happy with this result. Do you think he deserves it?
What other winners were there at The Game Awards?
Of course, the GOTY was not the only award of the night, there were many more winners throughout the evening. If you are interested in knowing the rest of the winners, here we share the entire list of winners and their respective categories. Who did you expect?
best direction
Best Narrative
best art direction
Best music
- Bear McCreary, God of War Ragnarok
Best Audio Design
best performance
- Christopher Judge, God of War Ragnarok
best game with impact
best continuous game
Players Choice
Best Indie Game
Best Debut Indie Game
Better community support
best mobile game
Best AR/VR Game
best action game
best action adventure game
Best RPG
best fighting game
best family game
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
Best Simulation/Strategy Game
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
Best Sports/Racing Game
best multiplayer game
most anticipated game
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
best content creator
best adaptation
- Arcane: League of Legends
innovation in accessibility
best esports game
best esports athlete
- Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)
best esports team
best esports coach
- Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (LOUD, VALORANT)
best esports event
- 2022 League of Legends World Championship
Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about video games and other topics.
#Elden #Ring #takes #GOTY #Game #Awards #EarthGamer
Leave a Reply