Elden Ring just surpassed The Last of Us Part II as the game with the most game of the year awards. This according to Resetera users who have dedicated themselves to keeping track of the different awards for the best of 2022. The FromSoftware title has 324 Best of the Year awards at the time of this publication.

Source: Bandai Namco.

By contrast, The Last of Us Part II he took 308 awards at the time. A closer look at the statistics of Elden Ring shows that it took game of the year in 281 different trade publications. While 43 of his awards come from polls where the public had the last word.

In this way the title of FromSoftware It is becoming one of the most awarded games in history. Only in 2022 did it completely leave its closest competitor, God of War: Ragnarok. Since the Nordic conclusion of Kratos has only taken 74 awards for game of the year.

We recommend you: Steam users put Elden Ring as the best difficult game of 2022

Elden Ring it also became one of FromSoftware’s most awarded titles. After all, many critics felt that it implements the elements that its developers have perfected with each game. Do you think it will receive even more prizes over time?

What is Elden Ring?

Elden Ring It is an open world video game from the same creators of the saga Dark Souls and games like bloodborne Y sekiro. Here we take control of a ‘tiznado’ who must gather the pieces of the ring that gives the game its name. To do this, he must face a fantasy world full of dangers.

Its gameplay is quite similar to its predecessors in terms of combat, plus it is a very difficult game. However, it is more hospitable to new players than others from the same company. Since there is a lot of freedom when it comes to facing different challenges. Perhaps that is why it has become one of the public’s favorites. Would you like to play it or have you already?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.