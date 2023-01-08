Since the launch of Elden Ring the community has tried its hand at the most diverse challenges: from the classic speedruns to complete the game in the shortest possible time to those with special rules, such as handicaps for the character. The one made by the streamer MissMikkaa in her own way is memorable: she managed to defeat two Malenia at the same time, on two different screens, one on PS5 with DualSense, the other on PC with a dance pad. Find the video of the double clash in the player below.

This enterprise is incredible from many points of view. Let’s assume that Malenia is one of the most difficult bosses in Elden Ring, a game in itself known for its high level of challenge. Furthermore, there are very few players who manage to play an action using a dance pad, much less defeat such a tough boss.

From these assumptions, the challenge completed by MissMikkaa, which involved eliminating the two bosses in the same attempt on both platforms, requires almost superhuman coordination and reflexes. To achieve victory, they were needed three days and 199 attemptswhich considering everything are not even many.

To complete this challenge the streamer used, in both games, a build based on bleeding with the Flamberge and the Seppuku war ash with occult infusion, which by the way is also one of the strongest war ash in Elden Ring that we recommend you in our guide.