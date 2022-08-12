Through Amazon you can preorder the Elden Ring Official Strategy Guide, divided into two volumes. The release date has been postponed for both volumes, but the wait is not too long: the first guide will be published on September 30, while the second will arrive on October 31, 2022.

The two volumes are in English. These volumes propose in-depth explanations of Elden Ring gameplay, with data, statistics and numbers related to objects, enemies and all game events. The characters’ missions are also explained in clear tables and each main dialogue is written in the guide. The first volume also includes a section dedicated to lore. Volume two instead includes an exclusive interview with Hidetaka Miyazaki, director of Elden Ring.

