The February issue of Edge (# 367) will feature a story of Elden Ring of 16 pages, as revealed on the website of Magazines Direct, a distributor of print and digital magazines.

One of the exclusives of this issue will be an interview with the director of Elden Ring, Hidetaka Miyazaki, which will talk about development, Dark Souls comparisons, the intricacies of open world design, and why he doesn’t play its games. Additionally, Miyazaki will share cover character details for the upcoming Edge, explain the importance of the world tree, and George RR Martin’s contributions to the project.

Recall that the author of “A Song of Ice and Fire” was involved in the creation of the world of Elden Ring and its background, which became the main theme of the game trailer from the awards ceremony of The Game Awards 2021. According to the Elden Ring storyline, players are assigned the role of Lightless, who, following the destruction of the coveted ring, gets the opportunity to recapture the Interregnum from six demigods who have stolen the ancient runes.

The next issue of Edge, on sale December 30, features an exclusive, in-depth interview with Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki. We’re anticipating high demand, so we’re letting you preorder it now. For more details, visit https://t.co/4LGcrCip6q pic.twitter.com/fZ91CotgWS – Edge (@edgeonline) December 14, 2021

The release of Elden Ring is scheduled for February 25, 2022 on PC (Steam), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S.