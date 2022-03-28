An untarnished reputation.
Elden Ring speedrunner Distortion2 is back on top with the world’s first sub-20 minute run.
Distortion2 was responsible for a run under 50 minutes, which he then beat with a run under half an hour. Then last week Hazeblade set a record under 25 minutes.
Distortion2 has now followed that with a speedrun time of 18:58.
He streamed for 15 hours on Twitch doing run after run until, eventually, he set the new record.
“Thank you everyone who was there and supported me during this insane stream,” he said in a follow-up tweet.
WORLDS FIRST Any% Elden Ring in under 20 minutes!! Changed a flight and did a 15h stream for this, almost gave up hope, but in the end I prevailed. Thank you everyone who was there and supported me during this insane stream <3 pic.twitter.com/I32a4BzA9q
— Distortion2 ? Elden Ring (@Distortion_2) March 28, 2022
It should be noted that Distortion2 is still playing the game on the old patch, version 1.02. A recent update rebalanced many of the game’s weapons and abilities which would impact speedrunning strategies.
For now, Distortion2 is sticking with the older version and uses glitches to skip large sections of the game.
Check out the full run on his Twitch-channel and keep an eye on the Elden Ring speedrun leaderboards for all the times.
