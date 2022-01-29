ELDEN RING officially entered the Gold phase last January 24, and just when there is less than a month to its great debut, it returns to be talked about thanks to a brand new five-minute gameplay video dedicated to the exploration of the mini-dungeon Castle Morne.

This video is offered to us by Game Infomer, which describes the game section tested as follows:

ELDEN RING features numerous mini-dungeons such as caves and catacombs to explore alongside giant sprawling dungeon crawls such as Stormveil Castle. Morne Castle, nestled in South Limgrave on the Weeping Peninsula, is a place where horrors abound. Chimeric lion creatures and other surprises await the player should he dare to approach. While this location falls under the mini-dungeon classification, it is substantially larger than any other minor offering I’ve experienced during my 10 hours of play, with a dangerous approach and multiple checkpoints.

Staying on the subject, it has recently arrived on the PlayStation Blog an interview with the director and writer Hidetaka Miyazaki, who expressed himself on the classic “difficulty” question that comes up every time a Souls-like is about to set foot on the market:

I feel that our approach to these titles, not just ELDEN RING, is to design them to encourage the player to overcome adversity. We don’t try to force difficulties or make things difficult for the sake of it. We want players to use their cunning, study the game, memorize what’s going on and learn from their mistakes. We don’t want players to feel like the game is unfairly punitive, but rather that there is a chance to win a tough match and make progress. We understand that Souls-likes are regularly associated with impossible difficulty levels with high barriers for those who want to approach this type, but we try to design the games to make the cycle of repeated attempts to overcome these challenges also enjoyable. So we hope that, in this respect, ELDEN RING and the new options offered will be a success.

Miyazaki he also added that none of the team has intentionally tried to lower the difficulty of the game, but he believes that many players will be able to finish it this time.

Are you also in hype ahead of the release? ELDEN RING is on the way since February 25 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC via Steam.

Source: Game Informer, PlayStation Blog Street Gematsu, Siliconera