We are about a month and a half away from the release of Elden Ring, one of the most anticipated games of recent years and in particular of this 2022 full of great releases, and if the normal information released by From Software or Bandai Namco are not enough, there is a new leak which has recently spilled over to YouTube.

As this is a part of the game that was not “written” in the beta, the character editor lacks many writings, but the PC model loads correctly, and with it the hair and clothing models of the initial classes, but also of somatic and facial features.

As sometimes happens in the goliardic community of fans of the Souls, the “robber” creates a character that is nothing short of unwatchable, by sliding the sliders that regulate the delicate harmony of the face of this test PC, then switches to the color of his complexion setting the color palette to very little “human” values.

If you can create a similar monstrosity (said good-naturedly), you can probably create a character with highly detailed facial features, and maybe someone will have fun recreating in Elden Ring characters already seen elsewhere or their counterpart Senzaluce – but it must be admitted that the charm of completing a grandiose epic like the one that seems to be proposed by Elden Ring wearing the clothes (indeed, the skin ) of a bestiality like the one on video will always be greater to do it in dignified conditions and clothing.

Will you also try your hand at the role-playing tradition of spending hours creating your character? And what features will you give him?

Source: YouTube