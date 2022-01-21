I leak on Elden Ring they are no longer counted and between now and February 25, the day of his official arrival, who knows what else will pass in the convent. The Closed Beta of November was perhaps an own goal, with many game elements, creatures and environments slipped out of the hands of the developers by the data miners, perhaps a little too underestimated given the results.

Beyond the map granted to players, in fact, there are those who have found a decidedly disappointed mega bear, which has found confirmation in the new promotional image on the game published on the Twitter profile. Venturing into the Interregnum, therefore, we will have to deal with the local fauna as well as hordes of undead, dragons, knights, soldiers and everything that the sadistic Hidetaka Miyazaki can give birth to from his mind.

Fierce beasts of the misty woods offer only one gesture of hospitality. Pre-order ELDEN RING: https://t.co/r1s11hud4J pic.twitter.com/nRHWzImsSt – ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) January 21, 2022

On February 25th we will also face bears, but we could see something of this type already on January 24th where it is rumored that at the Taipei Game Show 2022, Elden Ring may be present with new gameplay.