If initially only 61% of players expressed themselves positively about the game, now the percentage rose to 71% . Not a huge change, but considering the short period of time it makes sense considering it takes a lot of reviews to change the score.

As we had reported to you, Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree suffered a little review bombing on Steam after release, with many users liking it they criticized the difficulty stating that it was too high and that FromSoftware needed to fix the problem.

What’s changed in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree reviews

Wanting to identify the reasons For which the rating of the expansion of FromSoftware’s action RPG has improved, we can notice three main factors.

First of all, some players went as far as to leave a review for counteract the previous ones. While admitting that the game is difficult, many users believe that those who criticized it were exaggerating. One user, for example, wrote: “Don’t listen to the negative comments. Greatswords still do a lot of damage.” Less politely, others simply say that anyone who complains about the difficulty isn’t capable of playing. Another example is a user who claims that he is not good at all and that he has always played at a high level, using the most powerful summons and that he needed 60 attempts to beat the final boss: this, in his opinion, proves that the game can be completed. In short, it’s about how you approach the game: for some, difficulty is a positive.

Furthermore, beyond the counter-reaction to review bombing, there is the fact that the game has only recently been released, so those who abandon it early are the first to write reviews (negative, of course) while those who appreciate it and are finishing it have not yet had time to have their say. Naturally, therefore, the situation is equalizing and the real average opinion is emerging.

Finally, it is not impossible that Bandai Namco’s advertising campaign aimed at explaining to players what to do to limit the difficulty had an effect.

The biggest criticism right now is the technical issues, although FromSoftware says it’s your mouse’s fault.