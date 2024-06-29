Let Me Solo Her is also having difficulty with the final boss of Shadow of the Erdtree: The legendary Elden Ring player, who built a solid reputation helping users defeat Malenia, may have encountered a challenge too great even for him.

His touching message on Twitter bears witness to this: “The final boss of Shadow of the Erdtree he’s kicking my ass in this moment”, accompanied by the image of his avatar in the rain to express all the desperation of these hours.

Needless to say the community immediately took action to support the brave warrior, encouraging him through numerous testimonies (“that boss defeated me seventy times before I managed to beat him!”), encouraging him to try again but also, possibly, to let the other players help him now.