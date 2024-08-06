Obviously what follows in the news is a Game spoilers so don’t continue if you don’t want to be spoiled.

The PointCrow streamer he recently hosted a new live stream, during which he had his goldfish play the action role-playing video game and, after much tribulation, the finned one managed to beat the final boss.

The final boss of Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree is it too powerful in your opinion? Maybe you are right, but how would you feel if we told you that even a goldfish can beat it ? We ask because it really happened. Oh, the goldfish is called Tortellini (yes, plural, the streamer is Canadian and doesn’t speak Italian).

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Final Boss Video

Below you can see the video of the fight between the goldfish and the final boss of the DLC of the FromSoftware game. You just have to go to minute “08:07:00” to be able to see the beginning of the victorious clash.

First of all, let’s understand How it works on a technical level. Tortellini (who was already a champion of Elden Ring) swims freely in a tank above which there is a grid: depending on the position, a camera activates a button on the controller. In short, everything works more or less randomly, but obviously the streamer has set up the grid to ensure that there are no useless buttons (for example those to change weapons or spells) and that in principle even by going randomly the fish can do something.

Also, the fish he doesn’t play the whole game but only the boss fights. It is the streamer who brings the character into the arena and then “passes the controller” to the aquatic friend. Furthermore, it is clear that PointCrow equips his warrior with weapons, armor, talismans and skills that focus on resistance and maximum damage and take advantage of unrefined game tactics. We cannot expect the blows to be dodged: we must only give Tortellini the opportunity to attack head on and, with a bit of luck, survive the combinations of Radhan and Miquella.

Beyond the sheer spectacle, this teaches us that even those who are not particularly skilled with the controller can absolutely defeat powerful bosses like Elden Ring’s final enemy Shadow of the Erdtree: you just need to use the right objects.