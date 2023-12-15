













Through a page of a collaboration between Elden Ring and Thrustmaster it is mentioned that “you are going to synchronize with the launch of the expansion of Shadow of the Erdtree on the anniversary of the FromSoftware game that falls in February 2024. To that they added that something new is also coming for the game in 2025.

It is worth noting that the collaboration between Trusthmaster and Elden Ring will be accessories and more with details alluding to the expansion called Shadow of the Erdtree. To that we must add that these items would arrive at the same time as this long-awaited DLC.

There is no real proof that the expected DLC will come out exactly on the aforementioned dates, however, the leak of such clear documents generates suspicions among fans and for that same reason, alarms are raised.

What is a fact is that the new content for the FromSoftware game that publishes Bandai Namco It is a fact, except that the information is scarce, to such a degree that everything that is reported will provoke curiosity.

Where is Elden Ring cheaper?

Are you one of that group of unique and different people who still don't play Elden Ring? If that is the case and we know that you are dying to play it, we will tell you where you can get this production by FromSoftware and Hidetaka Miyazaki at the best price.

The first thing you should know is that Elden Ring It is available digitally on the following platforms:

PlayStation Store – 59.99 USD

Xbox – 720 MXN

Steam – 819 MXN

It is worth noting that the most worthy offer, without a doubt, is the Xbox one as it brings a 480 Mexican pesos discount. What is strange is that we don't see something with a better price on the PlayStation Store. And Steam certainly looks good too, the thing is that your PC supports it.

Elden Ring is a good gift for this Christmas, would you give it?

