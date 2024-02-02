The latest movements recorded on Steam from the page Elden Ring would seem to suggest that work on the expected expansion Shadow of the Erdtree they may be in the final stages and therefore the release may not be too far away.
By visiting SteamDB it is possible to notice in the Elden Ring update history numerous changes that have occurred in the last few hours. Some of these include tags “qa-release”, “dev-release” and “dev-debug”which would seem to suggest that the DLC is in the quality control phase, which usually occurs at a very advanced stage of work.
The second anniversary of Elden Ring is upon us
In short, the idea is that news on the Shadow of Erdtree expansion could arrive soon, although it is worth pointing out that at the moment there is really nothing concrete.
Said this, Elden Ring will celebrate its second anniversary on February 25th and therefore it is plausible that for the occasion at least an update will arrive on the status of the work of the DLC from FromSoftware, if not even a release date. We'll see. In the meantime, we can always pass the time with a nice explanation of the lore of the 36-hour game.
