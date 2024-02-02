The latest movements recorded on Steam from the page Elden Ring would seem to suggest that work on the expected expansion Shadow of the Erdtree they may be in the final stages and therefore the release may not be too far away.

By visiting SteamDB it is possible to notice in the Elden Ring update history numerous changes that have occurred in the last few hours. Some of these include tags “qa-release”, “dev-release” and “dev-debug”which would seem to suggest that the DLC is in the quality control phase, which usually occurs at a very advanced stage of work.