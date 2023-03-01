Shadow of the Erdtreethe expansion of Elden Ring announced yesterday by FromSoftware, may not be released before Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubiconwhose launch period would be set between September and October 2023.

At least that’s what he claims eXtas1s, the Spanish leaker who in the past revealed Hideo Kojima’s next game in advance, the release date of Redfall and the launch of Souls Hackers on PC and Xbox Game Pass. In short, we are talking about a source to be taken into consideration, although in any case we are dealing with unofficial details.

Deep Throat sources say that Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon’s tentative release period is set between September and October, with a good chance that the final one will be end of September 2023barring unforeseen events.

eXtas1s also added that FromSoftware wants Armored Core 6 to arrive in stores before Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, with the expansion therefore likely to arrive at the end of the year, if not even at the beginning of 2024.

Shadow of the Erdtree is the first major expansion to Elden Ring and was announced yesterday by FromSoftware about a year after the game’s debut. For the moment, the Japanese studio has not indicated a precise release date and, in general, the contents of the DLC. On our pages you will find a special in which we analyze all the known information on the expansion of Elden Ring.