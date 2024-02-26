Hidetaka Miyazakipresident of FromSoftware, admitted his addiction to “creation of poisonous swamps” and, although Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Although it was a moment of “introspection” for the developer, Miyazaki says he has no plans to stop anytime soon.

In an interview with Eurogamer, Miyazaki revealed that Shadow of the Erdtree will once again contain a poisonous swamp.

“It was actually a moment of introspection for me after creating the base game. Only after I created it did I realize that I really like creating poisonous swamps,” explains Miyazaki. “And this was a little moment of introspection and reflection for me. So maybe when players reach the Poison Swamp in the DLC, they'll experience a bit of this retrospective.”

What can we expect? A marsh with scarlet rot with a double Sacriderm Duo in the center with a Death Plague effect?