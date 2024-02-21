BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announces that ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtreethe DLC of the title of FromSoftwarewill be officially revealed this afternoon (February 21) at 3.30pm with a three-minute video broadcast live, which you can see via the embed we include below.

The first gameplay of this expansion will be shown in the video and it will be possible to activate subtitles in various languages.

ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree – Gameplay Reveal Trailer

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment