Waiting for more concrete information on Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtreewe welcome with interest this rumor that reports of enormous sizealmost equal to half of the original gamefor FromSoftware’s new expansion on the famous title.

The entry in question comes from the YouTuber FightinCowboyswho is a well-known character in the field of souls-likes: he is in fact one of the best-known content creators, also invited several times by Bandai Namco and FromSoftware, together with colleagues Oroboro and Vaati, to “behind closed doors” presentations on new projects.

For this reason we feel like taking what has been reported into consideration, even if it is always and only as an absolutely unconfirmed rumor. “I comfortably expect Shadow of the Erdtree to be giganticbasically half the size of Elden Ring,” FightinCowboys reported.

“I also expect that he simply can overwhelm major titles despite it being a DLC”, both in terms of the size of the project and the quantity of content and visibility, it is still a title of great importance and interest.