Waiting for more concrete information on Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtreewe welcome with interest this rumor that reports of enormous sizealmost equal to half of the original gamefor FromSoftware’s new expansion on the famous title.
The entry in question comes from the YouTuber FightinCowboyswho is a well-known character in the field of souls-likes: he is in fact one of the best-known content creators, also invited several times by Bandai Namco and FromSoftware, together with colleagues Oroboro and Vaati, to “behind closed doors” presentations on new projects.
For this reason we feel like taking what has been reported into consideration, even if it is always and only as an absolutely unconfirmed rumor. “I comfortably expect Shadow of the Erdtree to be giganticbasically half the size of Elden Ring,” FightinCowboys reported.
“I also expect that he simply can overwhelm major titles despite it being a DLC”, both in terms of the size of the project and the quantity of content and visibility, it is still a title of great importance and interest.
Possible confirmations on the large size of the expansion
In fact, his colleague Oroboro had also reported something similar: “If you expect a long adventure 25 hoursthen this DLC could meet your expectations and maybe even something more”, making you think of something even bigger. This last statement was contained in a video that was later removed, which could add further veracity to the matter.
For the moment, from FromSoftware we only know that development is progressing well but there is still no precise release date for Shadow of the Erdtree, something new at this point could emerge from the next The Game Awards 2023, set for December 7th 2023.
