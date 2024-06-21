The long-awaited June 21 has arrived, the day of the official launch of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. If you are one of those who are already eager to play it, we are here to help you know what you need to enter. After all, it’s not like you turn on the game and you’re there.

Obviously the first thing you should do is buy it through your console’s digital store. Once downloaded, what you need to do is defeat Radahn and Mohg Lord of Blood. In the stage of this last boss is where you will find the entrance to the Land of Shadow, the new area of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

Although this is not a necessity, It is recommended that you enter the DLC with a character that is at least level 150 or more advanced. This is because this new area is considerably more difficult so you wouldn’t be able to get much out of it if you reach a very low level.

Source: Bandai Namco

Only these requirements are enough for you to enter Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. Of course, what happens there will depend entirely on you, as it maintains the freedom of exploration of the base game in a fairly large region. Are you going to play it yet?

Where can I find the necessary bosses for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree?

As we mentioned, it is necessary to defeat the Radahn and Mohg Lord of Blood bosses to enter Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. The first of these is found in Caelid in Redmain Castle. In order to face him you will have to activate his festival either by reaching Altus Plateau or by completing Ranni’s missions.

The second is Mohg who is a little more complicated to deal with and is found in Mohgwyn Palace. There are two ways to get here, the first and quickest is to complete White Mask Varré’s quests, the second through a portal found in the Giants’ Mountains. To reach the appropriate level for it, it is best to follow the portal path, since you only find it very advanced in the game, so you will surely already be strong enough. Good luck.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.