The new “collectibles” introduced by Shadow of the Erdtree inside Elden Ring they are truly useful, if not essential, for our adventure. Let’s talk about the Shadow Tree Fragments and the Ashes of Venerate Spirit. These, as we also report in our review of the game, allow you to increase the level of the game of the same name blessing, one of the two blessings that were added to the game at the launch of the DLC. Specifically, the Ashes of Venerate Spirit they will yield more powerfull your evocations with the ashes.

Obtaining all these collectibles, therefore, is essential to say the least in order to have an extra chance against the new bosses that crowd the Shadow Kingdom: in this guide you will have a clear location of all the Ashes of the Venerated Spirit.

ATTENTION: as you continue reading you will encounter some spoilers about the locations and events of the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. We invite you to continue reading this guide only with this awareness.

Location of the 16 Ashes of Venerate Spirit

The first ash is located at this point on the map, near the Plain of Tombsat the point we show you in the image.

Always in the Plain of Tombs, move east from the Cliffs Grace Point, or move south from the Main Gate Cross Grace Point. Below we report the positioning on the game map.

From the Point of Grace from the Cave on the Ellac River go to one of the statues at the entrance to the quarry.

Inside the Belurat settlement a ghost enemy will drop him after being defeated.

Still near Belurat, after defeating the Divine Beast head towards the gate on the right: you will find it in the area before the staircase.

At a statue southeast of the Unte Ruins (close to Point of Grace of the Castle water basin). Below we report the position on the map.

At Village of Bonny in correspondence with an altar located inside the ravine that crosses the village.

in correspondence with an altar located inside the ravine that crosses the village. At the Grazia Point of the Warehouse on the first floor of the Shadow Keep, climb up a large statue in the center of the room using first the stairs on the right, then a series of stone tablets stacked in its surroundings. On top of the statue you will find the collectible.

At Point of Grace of the Specimen warehouse to the seventh floor of the Rocca delle Ombre reach a wizard enemy who is in front of a skeleton hanging from the ceiling: climb over the railing to go around the skeleton, and you will find the collectible behind him.

At a statue overlooking the cliff south of the Ruins of the Temple City. We leave the position on the map here.

Starting from the Punto di Grazia in the western area of ​​the Ancient Ruins of Rauh go up the staircase and continue straight instead of going down the path: the collectible is located near an altar at the bottom of the ruins.

Dropped by the large enemy inside the Library of Midra, a room of the Rectory of Midra.

. At the Point of Grace of the Chamber on the second floor of the Rectory of Midra, on the chandelier immediately to the left of the place where we got the previous collectible.

Dropped by the enemy holding the candelabra that we find in the room immediately next to the Point of Grace "First Spire".

Once you have collected the previous collectible, jump off the bridge instead of crossing it: you will find an altar where some enemies are praying, there you will find the collectible.

You will find the last collectible inside a small chapel which you can access from Point of Grace "Spiral Spire": starting from that, go up to the roof of the building and enter the first room on the left.

