A couple of weeks ago it went on sale Elden Ring: Shadow of The Erdtreepaid additional content for the video game that was originally released in the 2022and it goes without saying that it won all the awards due to its interesting way of creating an open world but with the mechanics of a Dark Souls. And after a few days of the new chapter being released, Bandai Namco has released a new trailer in which the opinions of the specialized press can be seen.

In the video we can see that all the media agree in giving the DLC a high rating, with special mentions saying it’s better than the base game, also a step forward in the evolution of action titles and of course, that any Souls lover can’t miss it. On the other hand, a fragment of what was mentioned in the review here on Atomix appears, pointing out that despite not being a complete title in its own right, it could easily be nominated for game of the year.

You can watch the trailer here:

This is the description of the game:

Guided by the Empyrean Miquella, players arrive in the Land of Shadows, a place overshadowed by the Earthtree, where the goddess Marika first set foot. In these strange lands, players will uncover the dark secrets of the world and meet those who follow in Miquella’s footsteps for various ulterior motives. Shadow of the Erdtree takes players beyond the Lands Between to explore the Shadow Realm, a brand new world of Elden Ring. Players will travel across a vast map that houses a variety of settings and intricate dungeons where menacing enemies lurk. It brings new weapons, magic, weapon skills, and equipment not in the base game, as well as new enemies, bosses, and storylines that give players more freedom in this RPG. Face these challenges with the new powers you can earn.

Remember that the title is now available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Via: Bandai Namco

Author’s note: It will definitely be one of the candidates for game of the year without a problem.