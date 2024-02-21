FromSoftware has officially announced when we will be able to see the presentation trailer Of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtreethe highly anticipated Elden Ring expansion: today February 21st at 4pm. The channel on which the video will be published is already available on YouTube, which you can find below.

In reality, the official announcement talks about 4:00 pm, but the YouTube channel reports 3:30 pm as the time. Evidently some countdown will start.

This is highly anticipated news, considering that neither FromSoftware nor Bandai Namco have released information on the game after the announcement trailer dating back more than a year ago.