During the last few days, and we could say already a few hours after the launch of the game, it is controversy erupted by a good part of the players, regarding the difficulty Of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtreethe sumptuous additional content that FromSoftware he published for his masterpiece.

A fuss that is meaningless to say the least which overwhelmed the world of gaming like an avalanche, even with a storm of negative reviews from users. To take action, one has been released by the developers in the last few hours patches (the second one actually, after the one on day one) which goes “to file”just saying, the difficulty of the DLCwhich presents a very particular structure regarding character progression.

While it is clear that the skill of players differs from individual to individual, it is clear that in this case the biggest problem not the difficulty of the game, but the players themselves.

The problem is the players

Soulslikes have always been punitive titles with a structure that tends to attack the player, and Shadow of the Erdtree is no exception. The only difference between Elden Ring and other souls was the incredible response in sales and in the gaming world, so strong that its launch is even closer players who had never played similar titles beforeenchanted by the open world formula perhaps, or by other of the dozens of features that make Elden Ring a must of this generation.

It goes without saying that the user base has grown dramaticallywhich in percentage also includes players accustomed to titles with different structures. Paradoxically also a title of Sonic or Super Mario can be a lot more difficult and difficult than a soulsbut here we are talking about a different genre.

Now, why do I say that the problem is not the difficulty? Simple: because players don’t want to readand they probably haven’t read a thing about how game balance works, and DLC progression.

At the beginning it is explained very clearly that the balancing system is due to two objects ESSENTIAL collectibles scattered throughout the entire map, objects that allow you to become stronger within the Shadow Realm, and at the same time resist damage from enemies. That means, how we are Always been accustomed to do, that some enemies, areas or bosses must be faced at a later timeso after exploring, after reaching a higher level, or as in this case, after collecting some ESSENTIAL ITEMS. It is no coincidence that in my review of the game, it was the very first thing mentioned, the most important thing on which the entire gaming experience is based.

So it’s not a matter of saying nonsense as «if you don’t have the skills, don’t play»because there would be nothing more wrong: Elden Ring was born, and remains, a game for all gamersmore or less accustomed, more or less capable.

Once again we therefore find ourselves saying that, as much as i feedback of users are essential in today’s gaming world, above all because it is the users themselves who benefit from the product, sometimes the rumors tend to be too exaggeratedor to speak out of turn.

Having a game designed in a certain way modified, for SUBJECTIVE problemsit’s a harm for the product, and a insult to all those who worked on it with a certain idea in mind, whether artistic or technical.

The patch is a huge damage

As described in the official patch notesL’update from FromSoftware has revisited there attack increase curve and that of denial of harm which can be obtained by increasing the level of Blessing of the Shadow Treewith i Shadow Tree Fragments. This move was a race for cover to “tone down” the voice of the players, who like an angry crowd with torches and pitchforks shouted scandal.

According to what was said, the change in the curve was “slight”, which I am convinced will not be able to make either party happy: neither those who want a simpler game as a walk in the park, nor those who craved an intense challenge that would require hours and endless attempts.

The patch then goes to distort FromSoftware’s initial visionwhich saw our Senzaluce enter a world even more unknown and impervious than the Interregnum, and only where by becoming part of it with the two blessings, he could be tamed.

However, we can confirm that, speaking from my experience, some challenges were too muchbut only Before of the patch of day one (we underline that our challenge was played during a New Game+). The balance, after it, had reached its maximum peak.

I feel like saying we are reaching a point of no returnwhere experiences will end up thrown away by players for increasingly futile reasons, or just because they have “imagined” something different to what is proposed. Listen to the usersthe enthusiasts, it is sacrosanct, ESSENTIALbut you always have to do it the right way.