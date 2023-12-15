A list of images from Reddit popped up Thrustmaster – manufacturer of controllers and gaming peripherals – reporting a series of upcoming products. These would also include special controllers with graphics based on Elden Ring and on expansion Shadow of the Erdtree. The really interesting part is that the images shared include a reference to the release of the DLC, which is reportedly set for February 2024.

Through the latest links in the Reddit post it is possible to see that Thrustmaster intends to put a for sale controller based on Shadow of the Erdtree, simultaneously with the release of the DLC in “February 2024”. This would basically confirm the month of release, which is not officially known for now.

Furthermore, Thrustmaster would also like to release two other controllers, one dedicated to Malenia and one dedicated to Ranni, planned for 2025along with unspecified new content (perhaps even a new expansion according to the images) for Elden Ring.