Last week it arrived Elden Ring: Shadow of The Erdtreean expansion of the best video game that was released in 2022, which basically fulfills the role of being practically another complete adventure due to all the content that is added, be it new missions, bosses, and a large terrain to cross on foot. And this content is something that has been very well received by fans, given that sales of it have been reported and people are taking the arrival of more Soulslike with an open world very seriously.

In a new statement from Bandai Namco and FromSoftwareit has been confirmed that this additional content has managed to sell more than 5 million units, and we are not referring to this moment, but rather during its first weekend of release, so there are probably more copies out there. It is even more surprising to know that after learning the conditions to reach this new section of the map, players got to work to defeat the specific bosses.

Here is a synopsis of the base game:

Elden Ring is an action role-playing video game developed by FromSoftware and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. It was released on February 25, 2022 and has received wide acclaim from critics and players alike. Here is a detailed summary about Elden Ring: It takes place in a vast fantasy world called The Lands Between. This world was created in collaboration with famous fantasy author George RR Martin, known for his “A Song of Ice and Fire” series (which inspired the television series “Game of Thrones”). The narrative and world-building combine Martin’s imagination with the direction and game design of Hidetaka Miyazaki, the creator of the Dark Souls series. It is a milestone in action role-playing video games, combining FromSoftware’s signature difficulty and depth with an expansive, narrative-rich open world. Its collaboration with George RR Martin and its innovative gameplay make it a unique and memorable experience for players.

Remember that you can try Shadow of The Erdtree on consoles PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

Via: Statement

Author’s note: Elden Ring has undoubtedly made a bigger name than Dark Souls itself, although it is also a boost in case a new game in said franchise is released, so it is most positive.