In case you hadn’t understood, FromSoftware and Bandai Namco have highlighted the fact that Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is truly an exceptional expansion by releasing this new “Accolade Trailer”, aka the classic video with quotes from the presswhich in this case is truly triumphal.
As we have seen, in fact, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree has the highest average rating ever for a DLC, even beating the expansions of The Witcher 3, with CD Projekt still taking it with honour, as emerged in the days past.
The game got gods very high marks and this is obviously reflected in this trailer with quotes from critics, who reported evidently enthusiastic comments.
A truly triumphant trailer
So let’s see the new trailer below, published in the last few hours.
As per tradition, the trailer mixes gameplay and cutscenes with various overlays comments and votes of a select group of newspapers.
Not that there is much to select, to be honest, considering that the average rating is very high and there could have been many more quotes in the same tone, but evidently FromSoftware didn’t want to bully too much with this trailer.
In the meantime, we have seen that Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree has already made exaggerated sales, totaling five million copies placed in the space of a few days, demonstrating the anticipation there was for this maxi-expansion of the game.
In case you haven’t already done so, we also refer you to our review of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.
#Elden #Ring #Shadow #Erdtree #reminds #recordbreaking #DLC #trailer #credits
Leave a Reply