In case you hadn’t understood, FromSoftware and Bandai Namco have highlighted the fact that Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is truly an exceptional expansion by releasing this new “Accolade Trailer”, aka the classic video with quotes from the presswhich in this case is truly triumphal.

As we have seen, in fact, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree has the highest average rating ever for a DLC, even beating the expansions of The Witcher 3, with CD Projekt still taking it with honour, as emerged in the days past.

The game got gods very high marks and this is obviously reflected in this trailer with quotes from critics, who reported evidently enthusiastic comments.