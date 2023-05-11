Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree will be published on the medium / long term. The information emerged from the financial summary document published by Bandai Namco on the occasion of the report of its last fiscal year which ended on March 31, 2023.

The reason for the deferred publication is quite obvious: the publisher wants it maximize profitskeeping interest in Elden Ring alive for as long as possible.

Consider that in just over a year, FromSoftware’s latest effort has sold more than 20.5 million copies, as announced by the publisher himself, so there is every interest in extending its commercial appeal as much as possible.

The reference in Bandai Namco’s financial document

After all, at this point it is not clear why the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree expansion was announced so far in advance, given that it then disappeared from the radar with the publisher and development studio keeping their mouths shut on what we can actually expect . Probably the goal was to start building anticipation… and they actually did it really well.

For the rest, we remind you that Elden Ring is available for PC, Xbox One, PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series X / S. If you want to know more, read the review.