BANDAI NAMCO Europe And FromSoftware have revealed the release date for the highly anticipated ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree. The expansion will be available worldwide starting starting June 21st on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Since this is a DLC it will be necessary to own the base game to be able to access this new content.

Starting today, pre-orders for the expansion are open on every platform. It will be released in different editions, let's discover them together:

We leave you now with the first trailer of the expansion, below which you can find more details thanks to the press release released by the company. Good vision!

ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree – Announcement Trailer

YOU WILL BE REJECTED FROM GRACE IN ELDEN RING SHADOW OF THE ERDTREE, THE ELDER RING EXPANSION COMING IN JUNE Venture ahead, Senzaluce, into the Lands of Shadows…Where Miquella awaits Renegade by Grace. Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. and FromSoftware, Inc. offer the first look at ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtreethe expansion of the award-winning Action RPG, which will be available on June 21st. The shadow lands.

A place overshadowed by the Mother Tree.

The divine Marika arrived here first.

A land destroyed by a forgotten battle.

Burnt by Messmer's flames.

It was for this region that Miquella left.

Stripping away his body, his strength, his heritage.

Of every golden trait.

And now Miquella waits

The return of his promised Lord. The first look at the expansion comes two years after that ELDEN RING – the world created by FromSoftware Director Hidetaka Miyazaki and George RR Martin, author of the fantasy masterpiece “A Song of Ice and Fire” – was launched with great critical acclaim and the victory of numerous awards, including Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2022, the 2022 Golden Joystick Award, the 26th DICE Awards and the 2023 Game Developers Choice Awards. In ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree players will move into the Shadowlands to explore a new adventure full of mysteries and dangers and to challenge new menacing bosses with new weapons and armor. Follow in Miquella's footsteps and reveal the dark side of the story of ELDEN RING. ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree will be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam. Pre-orders are open for all platforms, including special bundles that contain the base game, required to play the expansion. For the first trailer Italian Of ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree https://youtu.be/cWhg4MY0OII ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree offers different versions for the millions of Senzaluce who have played the original title and for new players who will need the base game to have fun. The following editions are available for pre-order. Unless otherwise specified, the base game is not included in the purchase. Basic Editions ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree – the standard version of the expansion, available DIGITAL for all platforms.

– the standard version of the expansion, available DIGITAL for all platforms. ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree Edition – Special packaged bundle including ELDEN RING (ON DISC) and expansion ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree (IN DIGITAL); The physical retail versions are only available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series Available digitally for all platforms. Premium Editions Premium Bundles – which includes expansion ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree and contains a digital artbook and digital soundtrack (expansion only). Available DIGITALLY for all platforms.

which includes expansion and contains a digital artbook and digital soundtrack (expansion only). Available DIGITALLY for all platforms. Deluxe Edition – includes the game ELDEN RING basis, expansion ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree, and contains the digital artbook and digital soundtrack for the base game and expansion. Available DIGITALLY for all platforms. Collector's Edition (in limited quantities) ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree Collector's Edition – includes a code of the platform selected for the expansion (DIGITAL) ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree and contains a statue (46cm) of “Messmer the Impaler,” the 40-page physical hardcover artbook and digital soundtrack. The quantities of the Collector's Edition of ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree they are limited. Exclusive merchandise (limited quantities) Available only on the Bandai Namco Entertainment Store in limited quantities, Messmer the Impaler's Helmet is now available for pre-order ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree.This exclusive object includes a one-of-a-kind display piece made for the most demanding and distinguished Senzaluce. This elaborate replica of the imposing Messmer the Impaler is crafted with precise detail and comes with a numbered certificate of authenticity. The item is only available while supplies last and will ship in conjunction with the expansion's launch on June 21st. This is a collectible only and IT DOES NOT INCLUDE any game content. Read more about the expansion ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree they will be revealed closer to launch. For more information on the titles of BANDAI NAMCO Europefollow us:

