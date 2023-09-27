According to Deep Throat Gaming News+, the release date Of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree will be announced during the evening of The Game Awards 2023. According to the rumor, the game should be launched between the end of winter and the beginning of spring 2024, i.e. between February and March.

Gaming News+ is trusted when it comes to gaming leaks. Naturally, the information reported should not be taken as certain and we must wait for official communications to arrive from Bandai Namco or FromSoftware to be sure when we will be able to play this highly anticipated expansion.