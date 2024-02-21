With a dedicated trailer, as announced in the last few hours, today we finally learn everything we wanted to know about Elden Ring: Shadow of the ErdtreeThe DLC of the acclaimed open world soulslike by FromSoftwarewinner of Game of the Year 2022. The first news of all is the release date: Shadow of Erdtree will be available from June 21, 2024.

It doesn't end here though, because the date in question is also that of the release of two new versions of the game, namely one “Shadow of the Erdtree Edition” which will also have the expansion inside, and a new one Collector's Edition.

The respective costs were also revealed: the DLC alone will be offered at a price of €39.99the version Premium Bundles with soundtrack and digital artbook a €49.99the SOTE Edition it will cost €79.99the Deluxe SOTE it will cost €99.99and the Collector's Edition what it will cost €249.99.

The Collector's Edition includes a voucher that includes the DLC and the soundtrackone 46cm tall statue of Messmer The Impalera 40 page artbook with hard cover, and of course one dedicated box. However, the base game is not included.

By pre-ordering any of these versions, players will be able to obtain one Bonus gestureswhich we show you below.

So finally, after about a year since the announcement of the DLC, we finally have the date fans were longing for. As usual we leave you the video mentioned on the cover.