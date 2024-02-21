Today Bandai Namco and FromSoftware will release the first trailer for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. The insider billbil-kun, known for his reliability, took the opportunity to reveal what should be the release date: June 21, 2024. It should be underlined that the information has not been 100% certain, but we are quite sure of what it states.

Where did you get this date from? From the different ones special editions of the game coming to various platforms, which will also include the base game. Let's see what they are, including prices: