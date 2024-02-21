Today Bandai Namco and FromSoftware will release the first trailer for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. The insider billbil-kun, known for his reliability, took the opportunity to reveal what should be the release date: June 21, 2024. It should be underlined that the information has not been 100% certain, but we are quite sure of what it states.
Where did you get this date from? From the different ones special editions of the game coming to various platforms, which will also include the base game. Let's see what they are, including prices:
- Elden Ring Shadow Of The Erdtree (DLC included) – Goty Edition (Game of the Year): 79.99 euros (physical copy available on PS5 and Xbox Series
- Elden Ring Shadow Of The Erdtree (DLC included) – Collector's Edition: 259.99 euros (physical copy available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series
Finally arriving
Unfortunately billbil-kun does not know what the contents of the various editions will be. The GOTY Edition, given the price, should simply be the collection of Elden Ring plus Shadow of the Erdtree, but don't take it for granted as it could also contain more.
As mentioned, a lot should be revealed today at 4:00 pm, when the presentation trailer of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree will be published which will finally show this highly anticipated expansion, for what is to be considered one of the most important video games of 2022, if not the most important.
