At the launch of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Many players found it to be a much more challenging experience than the base game. Its bosses especially received attention for not giving even a single break to the usersespecially the final boss. Fortunately, FromSoftware gives us more opportunities to succeed.

The latest update of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtreeversion 1.14, has just arrived with several balance changes. In addition to fixing bugs in the DLC and base game, several of the patch notes focus on changes made to the final boss.

To start, they changed their action pattern at the beginning of the battle and adjusted some of their attack moves. They reduced the damage done by his attacks to both health and energy of players. Of course, they also reduced the range of some of his unarmed attacks.. Finally improved the visibility of some of their attack effects.

If you are one of those who was stuck on the final boss of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Maybe with these changes you’ll have a better chance of beating him. Knowing FromSoftware, just because they made it ‘easier’ doesn’t mean it’ll be a walk in the park now. Were you one of those who beat him before the patch?

What is Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree?

Shadow of the Erdtree is an expansion of Elden Ring which came out in June 2024. This expands the story much more and also allows players to enter a completely new area filled with its own enemies, dungeons and very powerful bosses.

Even before its launch, it was already understood that it would be a very challenging experience. After all, you need to have a character of at least level 150 and have defeated a couple of the most powerful bosses in the base game to enter.If you want to try your luck at it, you can find it on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

