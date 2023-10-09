The information was reported by YouTuber Ziostorm, who specified that for now it is an unconfirmed rumor. Ziostorm is known for knowing the things of FromSoftware and having reported rumors in the past that have proven to be accurate.

A new indiscretion regarding Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree revealed the alleged release date of the highly anticipated expansion: the February 5, 2024 . The rumor also confirms the presence of the game at The Game Awards 2023, a choice that would be quite natural, if the release date indicated was correct.

A highly anticipated expansion

Elden ring will be expanded soon

The rumor reported by Ziostorm is in line with another that emerged last week, which gave similar information, but without indicating the exact day of the exit.

An early February release would also be in accordance with what Kadokawa, the company that owns FromSoftware, reported in its financial statementin which he indicated the launch of the Elden Ring DLC ​​in the medium-long term, relating to the fiscal year 2024, after Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon.

Finally, a few weeks ago Geoff Keighley, the owner of The Game Awards, visited FromSoftware, giving rise to a strong suspicion that something is in preparation. In short, the signs seem to be really positive. We’ll see if they are confirmed or not.