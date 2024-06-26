A patch for Elden Ring DLC ​​Shadow of the Erdtree has been released that revises the scaling of the Shadow Realm Blessings.

The DLC includes this new scaling system to increase the attack and defense of both your character and your spirit summons, by collecting Scadutree Fragments and Revered Spirit Ashes respectively.

Now the scaling has been revised so that the effects are greater for the first few levels, before becoming more gradual later.

After that, the final level of Blessing enhancements has been slightly increased (there is a fixed number of fragments to collect).

The difficulty of the DLC has been a major talking point since its release, in particular players finding the quest initially too difficult and then struggling with the final boss. This balance review should assist players in both regards.

The patch also addresses graphics settings on PC, after players complained on Steam of performance issues.

The patch notes confirm a bug has been found where ray tracing settings are automatically enabled when loading saved data from a previous version of the game.

Further, if the frame rate is unstable, it’s recommended to check if ray tracing is enabled in the system menu and set this to off.

Future patches will offer other balance adjustments (including enemy difficulty in NG+), fix bugs, and update performance.

Elden Ring publisher Bandai Namco previously suggested struggling players focus on leveling up their Blessings, but this new patch is a more direct change.

The release of the DLC has provided a fresh reason for streamers to play the game in weird and wonderful ways, including with their mind.