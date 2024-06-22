The truth is that the options, in terms of pure novelty, are not very many and perhaps many will donate their hours to Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

The weekend has arrived and this means that gamers once again have some free time to dedicate to their favorite passion. The warm weather will perhaps push many to go out but, after dedicating some time to family and friends, it could also be space to start your own game of the moment and enjoy a new adventure. So tell us what will you play this weekend of June 22nd ?

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, Still Wakes the Deep or…

Not that FromSoftware’s game is the only option among the latest works released, for example early access has also begun for Pax Dei, a new MMO which promises a large medieval-style world with a dense fantasy underlay, in which magic is a given, ghosts exist and myths are real.

A distorted corridor from Still Wakes the Deep

How can we not mention Still Wakes the Deep, a new horror adventure by The Chinese Room which, as you read in our review, did not particularly convince us. However, it could be a good choice for those looking for something quick that doesn’t require too many hours.

Finally, as already mentioned, we are certain that many will be dedicating their time to Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. FromSoftware’s new massive expansion has convinced the press around the world by becoming the DLC with the highest average rating on Metacritic (thus also beating the DLC of The Witcher 3 and prompting CD Projekt RED to release a comment about it).

Obviously someone might be dedicated to some old game of their own backlog. So tell us, what are you playing this weekend?