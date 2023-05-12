From Software is in better shape than ever: now near is, in fact, the release of Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, while Elden Ring, awaiting DLC, may have to wait a little longer.

As reported by PSUsin fact, the quarterly report of From Software would indicate the DLC of Elden Ring, Shadow of the Erdtree, as a “long term project”.

This means, in a nutshell, that the team is currently focusing on more short-term realities, such as the aforementioned sixth chapter of Armored Corewhich will see the light during the month of August.

When might the Shadow of the Erdtree time come? Hard to say, definitely not in the fiscal year just beginning. In fact, the documents do not foresee any sale for this period.

The brightest prospect expects to be able to put their hands on the additional content in the spring 2024 (to be precise, starting in April) but no further assumptions can be made.

We remind you that Elden Ring was one of the most popular titles of last year, bringing home a series of awards of international value and raising even further the already great reputation of From Software.

Looking forward to learning more about Shadow of the Erdtreewhich promises to give hours and hours of further fun, we invite you to read our review of Elden Ring.