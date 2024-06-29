Let’s be clear, he doesn’t even state that it’s a health trip, on the contrary in his opinion it is one of the most difficult DLCs among those of FromSoftware games and the bosses are a “true test of skill” which require “learning to be patient and the timing to counterattack”, but which in general in his opinion are not, proportionately, as difficult as Malenia, the fearsome optional boss of the base game.

Let Me Alone Her the legendary Elden Ring player who became famous within the community for having helped hundreds of players by defeating Malenia for them armed with two katanas and a jar as a headdress, stated in an interview that he does not agree with people saying that Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is too hard also offering some helpful advice for those who are having difficulties with the bosses of the expansion.

The words of Let Me Solo Her

“The bosses in the DLC so far have been a test of true skill in my opinion and players must learn to be patient and timing your counterattacks,” Let Me Solo Her said in an interview with GamesRadar+. “I haven’t beaten him yet, but I’m on the last boss[this comment was two days ago]and I think it’ll take me a while to beat him. It took me a while to master Messmer, but I think I’ve gotten pretty far through the DLC.”

One of the bosses of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

When asked if this is FromSoftware’s most difficult expansion ever, he responded “I think we’re at that level, but I also think that a week into the DLC, a lot of people are too hard and are experiencing a lot of new things to be able to accurately judge the difficulty. After a couple of months I think we will be able to correctly evaluate how the DLC ranks in terms of difficulty.”

“Expanding on the above, Souls-like players are always divided between those who refuse to make the game easier for themselves and those who use everything and every means at their disposal,” Let Me Solo Her added. “I thought the difficulty level was about right considering I didn’t explore the area thoroughly before challenging the bosses, which made it harder for me to progress.”

A Lightless faces an enemy on horseback in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

In this sense, the advice that Let Me Solo Her (or Let Me Solo Him, since he decided to hunt a new prey in Shadow of the Erdtree) offers is to use everything the game makes availablesuch as evocations and the new system of power-ups through blessingsas suggested by FromSoftware in an official mini-guide.

“Use everything you have,” he advises struggling players. “This is DLC, which means the player is expected to have most, if not all, of what the base game has to offer. Use summons, explore to gather more blessingswhatever makes fighting easier for you.”