Elden Ring DLC ​​Shadow of the Erdtree will be available digitally only, even for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S exclusive physical versions.

A Shadow of the Erdtree Edition will be released, including both the base game and the DLC. However this will only be available physically on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S with the expansion an additional download not on the disc. PC editions are digitally only, while PS4 and Xbox One will only have the DLC as a digital extra.

The DLC, as a standalone addition, will cost £34.99 across all platforms – a significant increase from, say, Bloodborne's The Old Hunters DLC that was £15.99 on release. This perhaps speaks to the size of Shadow of the Erdtree as much as the rising cost of games.



Exclusive Elden Ring DLC ​​Interview: Hidetaka Miyazaki on New Shadow Of The Erdtree Details

What's more, previous complete editions of FromSoftware games included DLC on the disc – the Bloodborne and Dark Souls 3 Game of the Year editions, for instance. Shadow of the Erdtree is therefore the first time a DLC download is required.

In further news, Elden Ring has now sold over 23m copies.

As Eurogamer reported in February last year, the game had sold over 20m copies in under a year. That means it's now sold an additional 3m in the last year.

And those sales are likely to increase once Shadow of the Erdtree is released. As announced yesterday, the much-anticipated DLC will arrive on June 21st.

It's set to be the biggest expansion in FromSoftware history, with a developed approach to its world design that blurs the line between field areas and legacy dungeons.

Eurogamer also spoke to Elden Ring creator Hidetaka Miyazaki about originating the Soulslike genre and its impact on other developers.