Shortly after the release of Elden Ring Several players began to create rather curious ways to play it. One of them was MissMikkaa who now returned to Shadow of the Erdtree to try to pass it with just a dance mat. Amazingly, she is succeeding.

Through her social networks, MissMikkaa shares her curious journey through Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. So far I have managed to defeat some of the minor bosses of the expansion and a couple of legends: the dancing lion and Rellana. Both are challenging even for normal players.

Miss Mikka’s goal is to complete the entire DLC using only the dance mat. Although it sounds very difficult, the streamer already has quite a bit of experience. In fact, she completed the original game with just one hand and also beat Malenia using the same mat. We’ll see if he can repeat his feat with the expansion.

Source: Bandai Namco

Currently Miss Mikka continues with her odyssey to finish Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree with just a dance mat. So if you want to witness his story, just go to his Twitch channel. Hurry up, because we don’t know when he might surprise us and defeat the final boss with his forbidden steps.

Dance Pad Rellana Kill! Got her from her after 6 tries. I beat 9 bosses today and died 29 times on my first day of Dance Pad Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree! Super excited for the hard bosses coming up soon. pic.twitter.com/pwmkkr3BBm — MissMikkaa (@MissMikkaa) July 1, 2024

How difficult is Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree?

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree It is considered much more difficult than the base game by most of its players. It is no wonder, since even Bandai Namco and FromSoftware recommended in advance having a character of at least level 150 to enter the expansion. Even when meeting the requirement, many face a considerable challenge.

The difficulty is so high that it has even caused some players to give it bad reviews just because of this. Plus their bosses are considered much more challenging due to seemingly endless attacks. As if that wasn’t enough, the DLC’s final boss is gaining quite a reputation, as several streamers were only able to defeat him after 500 attempts. Now imagine with just a dance mat.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about video games and other topics.