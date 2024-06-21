BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment reminds us that it is available from today ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtreetitle expansion FromSoftware available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam.

Let’s admire it below in the launch trailer, after which you can find more information.

ENTER THE REALM OF SHADOW AND BE REJECTED BY GRACE IN THE ELDEN RING SHADOW OF THE ERDTREE EXPANSION, OUT NOW

Milan, 21 June 2024 – Touch the withered arm of the Empyrean, free yourself from the yoke of the Interregnum, and enter the Shadow Realm to find Miquella and her followers. It’s time to embark on a new adventure full of new and mysterious secrets in ELDEN RING™ Shadow of the Erdtree, now available. The long-awaited expansion of ELDEN RING by Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. and FromSoftware, Inc. adds a new chapter to the title that has received several “Game of the Year” awards and an absolute bestseller with 25 million units sold. The expansion is now available in multiple editions, including an exclusive Collector’s Edition and a variety of bundles that also include the base game, for PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Xbox One, Xbox Series Steam®.

ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree adds a vast new experience to the intriguing world of ELDEN RING created by From Software, Inc. director Hidetaka Miyazaki and George RR Martin, author of the famous fantasy series “A Song of Ice and Fire”.

In ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree, players will enter the Shadow Realm to embark on a new adventure full of mysteries and dangers, setting off on a journey where they will face menacing bosses and discover new spells, abilities, weapons and armor. Following Miquella’s trail, legions of the once Lightless, now elevated to ancestral Lords, may be forced to leave their grace behind as they enter a sinister new chapter that will reveal the dark side of Miquella’s story. ELDEN RING.

For more information on ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree and other Bandai Namco Europe titles, visit: https://www.bandainamcoent.eu.