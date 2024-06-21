Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is available today on PC, PlayStation and Xbox: the long-awaited expansion of FromSoftware’s action RPG will take us on a new, exciting journey through the extraordinary scenarios of the game, putting us to grips with even more demanding challenges.

Intent on exploring the new setting of the Shadow Landswith its eerie atmospheres, we will discover enemies and bosses that have never been so tough and powerful, which will raise the level of difficulty of the experience compared to the already challenging basic campaign.

To be able to pass this further test we will have available a renewed progression systemwhich is based on the Erdtree Fragments: collecting them will allow us to improve our character’s characteristics and unlock new, interesting abilities.