Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is available today on PC, PlayStation and Xbox: the long-awaited expansion of FromSoftware’s action RPG will take us on a new, exciting journey through the extraordinary scenarios of the game, putting us to grips with even more demanding challenges.
Intent on exploring the new setting of the Shadow Landswith its eerie atmospheres, we will discover enemies and bosses that have never been so tough and powerful, which will raise the level of difficulty of the experience compared to the already challenging basic campaign.
To be able to pass this further test we will have available a renewed progression systemwhich is based on the Erdtree Fragments: collecting them will allow us to improve our character’s characteristics and unlock new, interesting abilities.
Best expansion ever?
The DLC with the highest average rating ever on Metacritic, Shadow of the Erdtree It definitely raises the bar as far as expansions are concerned, and it does so thanks to its extraordinary depth and content capable of keeping us occupied for even thirty hours.
With its many legendary weapons and armor, a substantially enriched repertoire of moves, infinite possible combinations of equipment and truly memorable enemies, Shadow of the Erdtree certainly stands as thethe culmination of a fantastic experience.
Qualities that we did not fail to underline in our review of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, placing emphasis on the incredible design of the maps, the enormous quantity of new weapons and powers, as well as the aforementioned size of a truly expansion, really rich in content.
And if by chance you were wondering, we have published a special on how to access the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion of Elden Ring, preparing you as best as possible to face this new adventure.
