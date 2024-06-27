Is Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree too easy or too hard? While we wait for an answer to this age-old question, Bandai Namco has revealed actual sales made so far by the game, which are really huge. Consider that in just three days after its release it sold five million copies worldwide. This is a truly astonishing amount, considering we’re talking about an expansion that came out two years after the base game and with some pretty high entry requirements. In short, FromSoftware has struck again.

A highly anticipated expansion

The Japanese publisher did not disclose on which platform the game sold the most, although we imagine it went well on all of them. “This milestone is the result of the incredible support of the fans, to whom we want to express our gratitude.” It is said in the official press release.

In Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, players can visit the Shadow Realm, a world full of mysteries, dangers, and menacing bosses that can slice you up with a pat or two on the back. In addition to the new world, many new spells, weapons and armor have also been added to “allow players to create their favorite builds and overcome challenges.”

For more information, we refer you to our review, in which we said a lot of good things about it. For the rest, we remind you that Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam. Of course, you must own the base game to be able to play it.