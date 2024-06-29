Inside the DLC of Elden Ring, Shadow of the Erdtree, there are several legendary special weapons scattered in the most hidden places of the Shadow Kingdom. One of them is Euphoria, a very powerful twin blade, which can be found by following a tortuous path in the last area of ​​the DLC. In this guide, we will show you how to find Euporia, the path to follow, and obviously the enemies you will encounter along the way.

ATTENTION: There may be some information in this guide spoiler on Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, so read on knowing that.

Where to find Euporia

To get Euporia, you will first have to unlock the last area of ​​the DLC, continuing with the main story. In particular, you will have to have Boss Romina defeatedAnd burned the seal tree with the Messmer fire you recovered.

When you do this, you will automatically be teleported to the final location of Shadow of the Erdtree: Enir-Ilim. From here proceed normally in the area, until you reach the point of grace “Spiral Spire” (which you will also recognize by the presence of the last one Miquella’s Cross).

This is where the illustrative video we recorded for you starts from, which we propose below.

Once this is done, we advise you, before setting off, to eliminate the three enemies nearby, who could hit you on the tortuous path to the weapon. Therefore eliminate the enemy on the balcony by going up the stairs, the one outside the door, and the one you will encounter from behind by going down the stairs. Just to the left of him there will be some slightly hidden stairs: go down them, and you will arrive on a collapsed balcony.

READ ALSO Solo Leveling: ARISE – Guide to how to exploit the game’s Summons

From there jump onto the staircase belowand continue to the top. There look for the point to jump down onto the cornices. Follow the path on the ledges as long as you can, then coming to some points where you have to jump, up to jump into a window (make sure you get it right on the first try).

Once you arrive in Belurat, you will find a small square with a spider-scorpion, and an altar with a Shadow Tree Fragment. Take them stairs going down, and continue on your now unique path, going down the elevators and defeating the enemies you encounter. Finally you will find yourself in front of a doorwith inside it the chest containing the weapon.

That’s it as far as that goes Euphoriabut if you need a visual counterpart, we propose you again the our video guide. If you want to search for the Venerated Spirit Ashes, or the pieces of the DLC Map in the meantime, we have put together the respective guides!