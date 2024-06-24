The Shadow Kingdom by Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree it is not a hospitable place, even for the most trained player. From our first entry, in fact, we will find ourselves in an area full of hostile presences and, above all, we will be without any point of reference.

Gather the 5 map fragments scattered around the game worldIn short, it will be essential to not lose orientation and not to miss some secrets. In this guidelet’s see where and how to get each of these fragments precious.

The location of the 5 map fragments

This will be the quickest fragment to find, as it is located not very far from the point where we will spawn once we enter the Shadow Realm. Once logged in, let’s open the map and head towards the point of light to the north-east: near an obelisk we will find the first map fragment.

Let’s now move north: to obtain this fragment we will first have to beat the boss Rellanainside the Ensis Castle. Once the opponent has been defeated, we continue leaving the Castle, following the road along the path that goes north, and we will find the fragment we are looking for near the usual obelisk.

This is the first of the three areas for which we will have to take a specific route. Starting from Point of Grace “Cave on the River Ellac”, from the plain of the tombs, we continue south following the course of the river, until we descend from the waterfall. We will find the fragment by continuing in the area, reaching the coast (be careful of the Dragon you will encounter along the way).

Once the Rellana boss has been defeated, we reach the Ruins of Moorth continuing east of Ensis Castle: north of the ruins there is a pool of water near which we will find the entrance to a cave.

Exit the other side of the cave, from the hole near the golden tree, and continue along the entire long ride. It will be a practically straight road, but with several enemies lurking, including two giant golems. Once past them, continue to the obelisk where you will find the map fragment, near a ruined village.

READ ALSO In Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree there will be “1000 ways to die”, excluding swamps

To find the last piece of the map we will have to work a little more: starting from Point of Grace “Main Gate Square” at the Rocca delle Ombre, if we have unlocked the shortcut, take the door immediately on the right, go up the stairs to reach a crossroads with small boats on fire (beware of the robbers). We take the road on the right at the crossroads, and look for the ladders that go down. As soon as we finish the stairs, we enter the passage that we will find next to us, and proceeding through the underpass we will arrive at a room with a large painting (examine it to get one of the artist’s puzzles).

In this room we will have to hit a particular wall (below we show you which one) to open a secret passage. Near this we will find a sarcophagus: let’s enter it, and we will arrive in the water basin under the Rocca delle Ombre.

From here on we proceed south along the entire course of the river (in the elevated part, and pay attention to the fly men). Once the road ends, proceeding along the rocky inlets on the right, we will descend to a shady clearing, where we will find the entrance to the Catacombs of Terraluce (alternatively, if you stopped under the waterfall, from the lake you will find giant gravestones acting as stairs that will take you directly to the open space). We proceed to the end, and as usual we will have to deal with a difficult boss: once the battle is over, we will be able to access the entrance to the Abyssal Woodsand we will find the map by proceeding towards the obelisk in the same area.

Now that we have collected all the fragments of the Shadow Realm map of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtreehow about we go in search of the precious ones Ashes of Venerate Spirit? We have created a guide that will help you in your search.