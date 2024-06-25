THE Abyssal Woods they are a secret region right in the center of the DLC map Shadow of the Erdtree Of Elden Ring. It is a place in the depths of the Shadow Realm which also includes a short but intense Legacy Dungeons optional. In order to reach the Abyssal Woods it is necessary to reach several areas previously, and in this guide we will explain how to proceed.

ATTENTION: We remind you that this guide on how to reach the Abyss in Elden Ring: Shadow of Erdtree may contain spoilers on places and details of the new DLC, so continue reading only aware of this.

How to Reach the Abyssal Woods in Shadow of Erdtree

First you have to reach the river under the Rocca delle Ombre. Starting from the Point of Grace “Main gate square”, use the door you opened as a shortcut, on the right, go up the slope and arrive on the walls with the boats on fire.

Ride along the path on the left where you can find one ladder, and go down to an area with water. Beyond the waterfall immediately next to you, enter and reach another ladderuntil you reach the lower level.

Here you will find yourself in a room with only a red painting. But don’t be discouraged, hitting the wall on the right this will disappear revealing a new area, and as you move forward you will come to a sarcophagus.

Interact with the sarcophagus to be teleported to the point of grace.”Castle Water Basin“. From here all you have to do is head towards the south following the course of the river and jumping over the cliffs reaching the lowest point where you will find the Catacombs of Tetraluce. You can reach them by continuing to walk along the cliffs on the right, or by descending from the gravestones near the waterfall, and once again using the gravestones that will take you to the open space with the entrance to the catacombs.

It’s about a mini-dungeon and the only way to reach the Abyss. At the end of it you will find a rather annoying boss waiting for you, so get ready for the challenge. Once the dungeon is finished, you will finally have arrived at the Abyssal Woods. Once in the area, you can also easily reach the coveted Map Fragment dedicated to it.

That’s all for our guide on how to reach the abyssal woods Shadow of Erdtree. If you want to know how to find all map fragments you can find the relevant guide here.