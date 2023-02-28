The adventure proposed by the highly played ELDEN RING continues! BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment and the developer FromSoftware announce that the new expansion Shadow of the Erdtree is on its way, although it is still not possible to know the date or what will be proposed inside.

In the meantime, however, here is a beautiful image dedicated to the expansion!

ELDEN RING is available for purchase on PlayStation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One And pc. Did you know that Sandwiches are you planning the publication of the two beautiful art books? You can find out more details about it in the dedicated news.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment, FromSoftware Street Gematsu