A new trailer offers the first look at ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree, the expansion to the award-winning Action RPG, which will be available on June 21st.

The expansion comes two years after that ELDEN RING – the world created by FromSoftware Director Hidetaka Miyazaki and George RR Martinauthor of the fantasy masterpiece “A Song of Ice and Fire” – launched to huge critical acclaim and won numerous awards, including Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2022, the 2022 Golden Joystick Award, the 26th DICE Awards and the 2023 Game Developers Choice Awards.

In ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree players will move through the Shadowlands to explore a new adventure full of mysteries and dangers and to challenge menacing new bosses with new weapons and armor. Follow in Miquella's footsteps and reveal the dark side of the ELDEN RING story.

ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree will be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam®. Pre-orders are open for all platforms, including special bundles that contain the base game, required to play the expansion.

Here's the incredible new trailer

ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree offers different versions for the millions of Senzaluce who have played the original title and for new players who will need the base game to enjoy. The following editions are available for pre-order. Unless otherwise specified, the base game is not included in the purchase.

Basic Editions

ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree – the standard version of the expansion, available DIGITAL for all platforms.

ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree Edition – Special packaged bundle including ELDEN RING (ON DISC) and the ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree expansion (DIGITAL); The physical retail versions are only available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series Available digitally for all platforms.

Premium Editions

Premium Bundle – which includes the ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree expansion and contains a digital artbook and digital soundtrack (expansion only). Available DIGITALLY for all platforms.

Deluxe Edition – includes the base ELDEN RING game, the ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, and contains the digital artbook and digital soundtrack for the base game and expansion. Available DIGITALLY for all platforms.

Collector's Edition (in limited quantities)

ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree Collector's Edition – includes a select platform code for the ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree expansion (DIGITAL) and contains a statue (46cm) of “Messmer the Impaler,” the 40-piece physical artbook hardcover pages and digital soundtrack. ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree Collector's Edition quantities are limited.

Exclusive merchandise (limited quantities)

Available only on the Bandai Namco Entertainment Store in limited quantities, the Helmet of Messmer the Impaler from ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree is now available for pre-order. This exclusive item includes a one-of-a-kind display piece made for the most discerning and distinguished Senzaluce. This elaborate replica of the imposing Messmer the Impaler is crafted with precise detail and comes with a numbered certificate of authenticity. The item is only available while supplies last and will ship in conjunction with the expansion's launch on June 21st. This is a collectible only and DOES NOT INCLUDE any game content.