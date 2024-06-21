Deprecated: Implicit conversion from float 193.6 to int loses precision in /home/tierra23/public_html/wp-content/plugins/wp-review/box-templates/aqua.php online 162

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree It is a long-awaited expansion for fans of the FromSoftware title. Now it seems that all the emotion was justified because The media has already begun to give it their ratings and positioned it as the best of the year on Metacritic.

As of this publication, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, andIn its PS5 version, it has a rating of 95 on Metacritic, based on 59 reviews. This already positioned the title as the best rated of the year, surpassing several heavyweights.

The second place in reviews is occupied by Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and in third we find Animal Well. Those who have played both experiences know that the achievement of this DLC is nothing to be overlooked. Now fans will surely be more excited to get their hands on it.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree It officially launches this June 21 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. Perhaps with its arrival to more people we will see that this rating changes on Metacritic. Although I change my position, there is no doubt that we are facing one of the best experiences of the year. Are you already waiting for it?

What can we expect from Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree?

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree serves as a story and content expansion for this 2022 FromSoftware title. Here we will visit totally new areas that are located in the mysterious Land of Shadow, where we are looking for Miquella.

Not only does it come with a new story and new areas to explore, it also includes a huge variety of bosses and enemies not found in the base game. Likewise, it also adds new weapons, armor, recipes and mechanics to be able to face the challenge, which is considerably greater.

