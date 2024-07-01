Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC fans have elevated its once “Mixed” Steam user score, moving into the “Mostly Positive” category once more.

The DLC initially fell to a “mixed” user rating on Steam after thousands of players logged in their disappointment with difficulty and the PC version’s performance issues.

Shadow Of The Erdtree Review – 40 hours in Elden Ring’s land of shadow.Watch on YouTube

“Definitely harder than the base game, but not ridiculously so,” one happy reviewer opined. “You losers just have to get good all over again.”

“It was perfect. Perfect. Everything down to the last minute details,” he added. another.

“The only game that makes me despise sunflowers, extremely hard but enjoyable and perfectly represents what a DLC should be,” agreed another content Tarnished.

Over the weekend, Elden Ring worldbuilding writer George R.R. Martin has given his strongest hint yet that the critically acclaimed game may be getting its own “feature film or TV” spin-off.

While Hidetaka Miyazaki has only teased that he and FromSoftware would be open to a live-action adaptation, Martin went just that little bit further courtesy of his the-lady-doth-protest-me-thinks protests…

“Oh, and about those rumours you may have heard about a feature film or television series based on Elden Ring… I have nothing to say. Not a word, nope, not a thing, I know nothing, you never heard a peep from me, mum mum mum. What rumour?”

Elden Ring DLC ​​Shadow of the Erdtree reached 5m sales worldwide with just three days of its release.