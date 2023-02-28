For those who thought they had given up Elden Ringto have completed his adventure, he will have to change his mind: FromSoftware, via a tweet, announced that the expansion, which will then be sold as DLC, Shadow of the Erdtreeis under development.

The expansion, of course, will arrive on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One and PC, and will bring many new features not yet announced to the game that won prizes such as Game of the Year at The Game Awards.

Rise, Tarnished, and let us walk a new path together.

An upcoming expansion for #ELDENRING Shadow of the Erdtree, is currently in development.

We hope you look forward to new adventures in the Lands Between. pic.twitter.com/cjJYijM7Mw — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) February 28, 2023